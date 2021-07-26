(Olympics) medal standings
All News 22:40 July 26, 2021
TOKYO, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Monday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Japan 8 2 3 13
2 U.S. 7 3 4 14
3 China 6 5 7 18
4 *ROC 4 5 3 12
5 Britain 3 3 1 7
6 South Korea 3 0 4 7
7 Australia 2 1 3 6
8 Kosovo 2 0 0 2
9 Italy 1 4 4 9
10 France 1 2 2 5
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
