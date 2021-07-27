(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 27)

The government says that up to 20 million won ($17,349) each will be provided to 1.78 million small merchants. But that maximum handout will be available to only a few entertainment facilities, such as karaoke bars, that have been ordered to close their business for a prolonged period. To most small merchants, this amount is a mere pittance. It's essential to fairly compensate them for their losses to make our pandemic management efforts successful. The economy could seriously falter if the country's self-employed sector, which accounts for nearly 25 percent of employment, crumbles. Policymakers and lawmakers should act resolutely to map out fundamental measures to help all of those hit hard by the pandemic.

(END)