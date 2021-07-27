(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 27)

But the most outstanding feature of all was the level playing field that determined the final contestants for the Olympic Games. Coaches of the team allowed any participants to compete in the preliminary games in Korea regardless of their age and careers. They cast aside the existing practice of allowing ex-medalists to skip the first and second preliminaries. That's not all. Each contestant had to shoot up to 2,500 arrows at each level of the contest. Korea's young generation is raving about the fairness principle used by coaches to form a national team of archers aged between 17 and 40.