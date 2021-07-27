Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Hynix Q2 net profit up 56.5 pct. to 1.98 tln won

All News 08:18 July 27, 2021

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.98 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), up 56.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 38.3 percent on-year to 2.69 trillion won. Revenue increased 19.9 percent to 10.32 trillion won.

The operating profit was 3.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!