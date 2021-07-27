SK Hynix Q2 net profit up 56.5 pct. to 1.98 tln won
All News 08:18 July 27, 2021
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.98 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), up 56.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 38.3 percent on-year to 2.69 trillion won. Revenue increased 19.9 percent to 10.32 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
