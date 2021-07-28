(Olympics) schedule-Day 6
Tokyo, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Thursday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Men's individual event, round of 64 (9:30 a.m. / 4 p.m.)
Women's individual event, round of 64 (9:56 a.m. / 4:26 p.m.)
- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Men's doubles, quarterfinals (9 a.m.)
Women's singles, round of 16 (9 a.m.)
Mixed doubles, semifinals (9 a.m.)
Women's doubles, quarterfinals (5 p.m.)
Men's singles, round of 16 (5 p.m.)
- Baseball (Yokohama Baseball Stadium)
Preliminary game vs. Israel (7 p.m.)
- Basketball (Saitama Super Arena)
Women's preliminary game vs. Canada (10 a.m.)
- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Men's first round (7:30 a.m.)
- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Women's artistic, individual all-around final (7:50 p.m.)
- Handball (Yoyogi National Stadium)
Women's group match vs. Japan (2:15 p.m.)
- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Women's 78kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
Men's 100kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's laser-one person dinghy, Race 7 and 8 (12 p.m. / 1:15 p.m.)
Men's RS:X windsurfer, Race 10, 11 and 12 (3:15 p.m. / 4:05 p.m. / 4:55 p.m.)
Men's two-person dinghy-470, Race 3 and 4 (3 p.m. / 4:15 p.m.)
- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Women's 25m pistol, precision (9 a.m.)
- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Women's 200m backstroke, heats (7 p.m.)
Women's 800m freestyle, heats (7 p.m.)
Men's 100m butterfly, heats (7 p.m.)
- Volleyball (Ariake Arena)
Women's preliminary match vs. the Dominican Republic (11:05 a.m.)
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea