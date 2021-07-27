Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDS Q2 net income up 13 pct. to 164.8 bln won

All News 08:58 July 27, 2021

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 164.8 billion won (US$142.6 million), up 13 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 224.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 196.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 26.7 percent to 3.25 trillion won.
(END)

