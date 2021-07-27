Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 27, 2021
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Cloudy 20
Incheon 33/27 Sunny 10
Suwon 36/25 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 35/24 Sunny 10
Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 36/25 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 32/25 Rain 30
Jeonju 34/23 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 34/23 Sunny 10
Jeju 33/26 Sunny 0
Daegu 34/23 Cloudy 10
Busan 31/25 Sunny 10
(END)
