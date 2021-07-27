Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

July 27, 2021

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Cloudy 20

Incheon 33/27 Sunny 10

Suwon 36/25 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 35/24 Sunny 10

Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 36/25 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 32/25 Rain 30

Jeonju 34/23 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 34/23 Sunny 10

Jeju 33/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 34/23 Cloudy 10

Busan 31/25 Sunny 10

