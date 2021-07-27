(Olympics) Veteran shooter Jin Jong-oh wraps up 5th Olympics with no medal
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh fell short in his second bid for a record-setting medal in Tokyo on Tuesday, coming up empty-handed in his fifth and possibly final Olympics.
Jin and his teammate Choo Ga-eun failed to make it out of the qualification round in the mixed team 10m air pistol event at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo. They finished the first qualification phase in ninth place with 575 points, with only the top eight moving on to the next qualification stage.
The South Koreans were tied in points with the Iranian tandem of Haniyeh Rostamiyan and Javad Foroughi, but the latter team had more shots in the center of the target, 18-13.
On Saturday, Jin was also knocked out during the qualification round in the men's 10m air pistol.
Jin came into the Tokyo Olympics tied for the most Olympic medals by a South Korean athlete with six -- four golds and two silvers from four previous Olympics. Jin was also trying to set a record for most individual medals in shooting.
At 41, Jin appears to be approaching a crossroads in his career. Jin said earlier this year he was motivated by whispers that he should retire, and that he wanted to prove doubters wrong in Tokyo.
Another South Korean team, Kim Bo-mi and Kim Mose, finished the first qualifying round in 11th with 573 points.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo reaches 200m freestyle final, 1st S. Korean in 9 years