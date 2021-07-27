Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) (Olympics) Veteran shooter Jin Jong-oh wraps up 5th Olympics with no medal

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh fell short in his second bid for a record-setting medal in Tokyo on Tuesday, coming up empty-handed in his fifth and possibly final Olympics.

Jin and his teammate Choo Ga-eun failed to make it out of the qualification round in the mixed team 10m air pistol event at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo. They finished the first qualification phase in ninth place with 575 points, with only the top eight moving on to the next qualification stage.

Jin Jong-oh of South Korea exits Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo after being eliminated in the first qualification stage of the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

The South Koreans were tied in points with the Iranian tandem of Haniyeh Rostamiyan and Javad Foroughi, but the latter team had more shots in the center of the target, 18-13.

In the first qualification round, the male and female shooters each took 30 shots, for a maximum 600 points for each team. Jin scored 289, and Choo had 286.

On Saturday, Jin was also knocked out during the qualification round in the men's 10m air pistol.

Jin came into the Tokyo Olympics tied for the most Olympic medals by a South Korean athlete with six -- four golds and two silvers from four previous Olympics. Jin was also trying to set a record for most individual medals in shooting.

South Korean shooter Jin Jong-oh autographs the bib of his teammate Choo Ga-eun after their elimination in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

At 41, Jin appears to be approaching a crossroads in his career. Jin said earlier this year he was motivated by whispers that he should retire, and that he wanted to prove doubters wrong in Tokyo.

Another South Korean team, Kim Bo-mi and Kim Mose, finished the first qualifying round in 11th with 573 points.

South Korean shooters Choo Ga-eun (L) and Jin Jong-oh pose for photos after their elimination in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
