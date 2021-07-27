Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card Q2 net profit up 30.1 pct to 143.8 bln won

All News 09:46 July 27, 2021

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 143.8 billion won (US$125 million), up 30.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 194.8 billion won, up 32 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 9.8 percent to 843.3 billion won.
