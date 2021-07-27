Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinhan Financial Group Q2 net profit up 43.2 pct to 1.27 tln won

All News 10:18 July 27, 2021

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.27 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 43.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 34.9 percent on-year to 1.69 trillion won. Revenue increased 1.2 percent to 8.36 trillion won.
