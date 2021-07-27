Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK reports 12 coronavirus cases

All News 11:06 July 27, 2021

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Twelve people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), including five service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

Two service members at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, and three service members at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of the capital, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms, according to USFK.

Four family members of a Department of Defense (DoD) employee and another DoD civilian at K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, were found to be infected with the virus after coming into contact with people who tested positive earlier.

Two dependents of service members at Osan and Camp Carroll in the southeastern city of Daegu, respectively, have also tested positive after coming into contact with infected individuals.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,131.

This file photo, taken Jan. 26, 2021, shows U.S. service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#USFK #COVID-19 #US military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!