Seoul education chief questioned over hiring of fired teachers
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The chief educational official of Seoul underwent questioning Tuesday over allegations he abused power to rehire fired teachers unfairly.
Cho Hee-yeon, superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, appeared at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, in the morning.
The progressive superintendent is suspected of illegally influencing the process of reinstating five dismissed teachers, including members of a teachers' labor union, in 2018.
He allegedly excluded dissenting officials from the recruitment process and ordered his chief secretary to be involved in the selection of the screening committee.
Cho denied all charges against him. "The special recruitment proceeded legitimately in accordance with the procedures set by the law," Cho told reporters before entering the CIO office.
The educational office consulted attorneys twice in advance and he did not receive private gains from their hiring, he said.
The former professor is the first suspect to be summoned by the CIO since its launch in January.
The agency in charge of high-profile public corruption began the investigation three months ago as its first case.
In April, the Board of Audit and Inspection filed a complaint with police against Cho on charges of abuse of power and the violation of the public servants act. The police transferred the case to the CIO upon its request.
CIO investigators raided the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in May and questioned officials who opposed the hiring.
