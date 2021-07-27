Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning on robust corporate earnings
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bullish late Tuesday morning as investor sentiment improved on optimism for strong corporate earnings despite the spreading new coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.38 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,246.33 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks rebounded after the KOSPI closed down nearly 1 percent the previous session on market jitters about China's clampdown on education tech firms and its property market.
Local large caps of various sectors continued to report robust earnings in the April-June period this week, signaling that South Korea's economy is continuing to recover.
South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 1,300s for the second day Tuesday under the toughest virus curbs in the greater Seoul area.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.25 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.43 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver increased 0.77 percent, with its rival Kakao increasing 0.68 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 2.13 percent, with top automaker Hyundai Motor trading flat. Leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.84 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,150.4 won to the U.S. dollar, up 4.6 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo reaches 200m freestyle final, 1st S. Korean in 9 years