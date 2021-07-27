Samsung SDI Q2 net income up 504.5 pct. to 288.3 bln won
All News 13:01 July 27, 2021
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 288.3 billion won (US$250.5 million), up 504.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 295.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 103.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 30.3 percent to 3.33 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
