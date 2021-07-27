(LEAD) Samsung SDI Q2 net jumps sixfold on strong EV battery sales
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. said Tuesday its second-quarter earnings jumped nearly sixfold on a low base effect and solid demand for electric vehicle (EV) battery products.
Its net profit reached 288.3 billion won (US$250.5 million) in the April-June period, up from 47.7 million won a year earlier, Samsung SDI said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit vaulted 184.4 percent on-year to 295.2 billion won, and sales jumped 30.3 percent to 3.3 trillion won over the period, the company said.
The operating profit was 10.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency, and marked the highest-ever quarterly record.
Samsung SDI said medium-sized and large batteries, as well as energy storage systems (ESS), drove up the overall sales, offsetting a weak performance by electronic materials.
"As EV batteries enhanced profitability thanks to rising sales in the European market, its second-quarter earnings turned to a profit," Samsung SDI said in a statement. "ESS sales increased, led by major projects in the U.S."
In the second half, the company expected rising sales of EV batteries in the European market and robust demand for ESS in the U.S. market while projecting solid demand for materials for OLED screens and semiconductors.
