(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- The two Koreas on Tuesday reopened direct cross-border communication lines that Pyongyang severed last year in protest of propaganda leaflets coming in from the South, Cheong Wa Dae announced, a positive sign for an improvement in the inter-Korean relationship.
Park Soo-hyun, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication, announced that Seoul and Pyongyang decided to resume communications via their direct hotline starting at 10 a.m.
-----------------
N. Korea says restoration of cross-border hotline will play positive role in improving relations
SEOUL -- North Korea said Tuesday that the restoration of inter-Korean communication lines will play a positive role in improving inter-Korean relations.
"Now, the whole Korean nation desires to see the North-South relations recovered from setback and stagnation as early as possible," the official Korean Central News Agency said, confirming that all inter-Korean communication liaison lines were restored as of 10 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) (Olympics) Teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo finishes 7th in men's 200m freestyle
TOKYO -- South Korean teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo ranked seventh in the men's 200m freestyle event of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, the best performance by a South Korean swimmer in nine years.
The 18-year-old was in the lead after the first 150 meters before losing steam and finishing second from last at 1:45.26 at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's economy grows 0.7 pct in Q2, on track for 4 pct growth this year
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy grew at a solid pace in the second quarter and is on track for a 4 percent expansion this year estimated by the central bank thanks to a strong recovery of domestic demand and robust exports, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday.
Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, after a 1.7 percent expansion in the first quarter.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS vs BTS: 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard after giving way to 'Permission to Dance'
SEOUL -- South Korean supergroup BTS sat atop the Billboard's main singles chart for the ninth consecutive week as its hit single "Butter" returned to the throne after briefly giving way to its own latest single.
"'Butter' officially returns to No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for an eighth total week," Billboard said on its Twitter account Monday (U.S. time).
-----------------
Gov't to announce revised vaccination plan soon amid Moderna production issue: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to announce a revised public vaccination scheme soon amid an unidentified production issue regarding U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna, the prime minister said Tuesday.
"Moderna has notified us that an adjustment to its supply schedule was unavoidable due to a problem with its production. We are in discussions with Moderna officials on specific supply volume and dates," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during an interagency meeting on the government's COVID-19 response.
-----------------
(2nd LD) SK hynix Q2 net soars on robust memory demand
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's second-largest chipmaker, on Tuesday delivered robust second-quarter earnings on the back of strong memory demand in the market.
SK hynix reported that its second-quarter net income stood at 1.98 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), up 56.5 percent from a year earlier.
-----------------
Sewol disaster memorial hall to be dismantled for construction at Gwanghwamun Square
SEOUL -- Bereaved family members of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster agreed Tuesday to dismantle a memorial hall at Gwanghwamun Square while construction on the plaza is under way.
The Seoul metropolitan government informed the families early this month that it would take down the structure Monday as part of construction work for the restructuring of Gwanghwamun Square.
