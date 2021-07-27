(LEAD) Hyundai Steel swings to black in Q2 on robust demand
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said Tuesday it swung to the black in the second quarter from a year earlier on strong sales amid the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the three months that ended June 30, Hyundai Steel posted a net profit of 352.5 billion won (US$306 million), shifting from a loss of 12.9 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said price hikes of its products amid a recovery of the global steel industry and improving demand for steel gave a boost to the quarterly bottom line.
Operating profit for the April-June quarter came to 545.3 billion won, a dramatic hike from an operating profit of 14 billion won a year earlier, the company said.
The operating profit was 10.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
Sales rose 36.7 percent on-year to 5.62 trillion won.
An official of Hyundai Steel said in a conference call that he expects the company to post a strong performance for the time being due to strong demand for steel used in cars, ships and construction as the global economy is recovering from the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo reaches 200m freestyle final, 1st S. Korean in 9 years