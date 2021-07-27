Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reports nearly 800 breakthrough infections, half of them with Janssen vaccine

All News 15:00 July 27, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported nearly 800 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 even after being administered with the full-dose vaccine regimen here, health authorities said Tuesday.

Of more than 5.5 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, 779 were breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

People stand in line to take coronavirus tests at a screening clinic in front of Seoul Station in Seoul on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

Of the total, 437 were administered with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, followed by 172 with Pfizer's and 169 with AstraZeneca's, the KDCA said.

The KDCA said similar cases may increase as the country's vaccine rollout revs up, though the proportion of breakthrough cases is extremely low.

The authorities said even after full vaccination, a person can be infected with COVID-19. They also said that those who are classified as breakthrough infection cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

On Tuesday, the country added 1,365 COVID-19 cases, including 1,276 local infections, raising the total caseload to 191,531, the KDCA said.

A total of 17.51 million people, or 34.1 percent of the country's population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, and 6.91 million people have been fully vaccinated, the KDCA said.

