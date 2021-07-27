Rival parties welcome restoration of communication lines between two Koreas
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties welcomed the restoration of cross-border communication lines between Seoul and Pyongyang on Tuesday, voicing hope for a breakthrough in inter-Korean relations.
Cheong Wa Dae announced earlier in the day that Seoul and Pyongyang were resuming communications via their direct hotlines as a result of an agreement between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The cross-border communication lines were cut off by the North in June last year in protest against South Korean activists' sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the communist nation.
"I enthusiastically welcome the news, which sounds like a rain shower after a drought," Rep. Song Young-gil, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), wrote on his Facebook account. "We have a load of things to do starting now. The top priority will be opening up a channel of direct dialogue with North Korea."
Song underlined there are also growing signs of hope for a possible deal to normalize the diplomatic ties between the North and the United States, saying he hopes that the "Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act" bill, proposed by American Congressman Brad Sherman and endorsed by fellow lawmakers, will also contribute to forging a binding peace treaty between the two Koreas.
DP spokesperson Rep. Lee So-young also said in a press briefing her party "expects the reconnection to serve as a turning point for efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula."
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) also welcomed the news.
"Under-the-table dialogue should be maintained for any type of relations," PPP spokesman Yang Jun-woo said.
The latest restoration of the inter-Korean hotlines, however, should serve as a chance for communications, not "courtship" with Pyongyang by Seoul, he said, urging the government to seek explanations from Pyongyang for its recent provocations, including the shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official last year on the northern side of the western maritime border.
PPP lawmaker Park Jin, who is a member of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, echoed the view, writing on his social network service page that "I hope this could be a starting point for meaningful and genuine dialogue under which (Seoul) could speak up for itself."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
