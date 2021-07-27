KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 99,800 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 182,500 UP 1,000
DL 78,100 DN 400
Yuhan 61,700 0
KIA CORP. 86,400 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 UP 50
BukwangPharm 20,550 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,000 UP 400
Daewoong 36,000 DN 950
ORION Holdings 16,750 UP 50
AmoreG 59,600 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 225,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 9,270 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 130,000 0
KCC 322,500 UP 500
SKBP 122,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 54,700 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,300 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 215,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 DN 300
Kogas 35,750 0
Hanwha 30,100 0
SK hynix 116,000 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 63,300 DN 400
Youngpoong 690,000 DN 5,000
CJ 100,500 UP 500
JWPHARMA 28,650 0
LX INT 30,950 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 117,000 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 38,400 UP 450
HITEJINRO 34,550 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 21,250 UP 400
TaihanElecWire 2,660 UP 45
Hyundai M&F INS 25,150 UP 100
Daesang 27,250 0
SKNetworks 6,200 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 7,990 DN 20
SamyangFood 89,800 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,250 DN 1,350
CJ CheilJedang 470,500 DN 500
