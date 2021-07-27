DOOSAN 99,800 UP 200

CJ LOGISTICS 182,500 UP 1,000

DL 78,100 DN 400

Yuhan 61,700 0

KIA CORP. 86,400 UP 500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 UP 50

BukwangPharm 20,550 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 83,000 UP 400

Daewoong 36,000 DN 950

ORION Holdings 16,750 UP 50

AmoreG 59,600 DN 400

HyundaiMtr 225,000 UP 500

NEXENTIRE 9,270 UP 10

CHONGKUNDANG 130,000 0

KCC 322,500 UP 500

SKBP 122,000 UP 1,500

HyundaiEng&Const 54,700 UP 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,300 DN 350

SamsungF&MIns 215,000 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 DN 300

Kogas 35,750 0

Hanwha 30,100 0

SK hynix 116,000 DN 1,000

DB HiTek 63,300 DN 400

Youngpoong 690,000 DN 5,000

CJ 100,500 UP 500

JWPHARMA 28,650 0

LX INT 30,950 DN 150

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 117,000 UP 1,500

ShinhanGroup 38,400 UP 450

HITEJINRO 34,550 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 21,250 UP 400

TaihanElecWire 2,660 UP 45

Hyundai M&F INS 25,150 UP 100

Daesang 27,250 0

SKNetworks 6,200 UP 50

SSANGYONGCNE 7,990 DN 20

SamyangFood 89,800 DN 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,250 DN 1,350

CJ CheilJedang 470,500 DN 500

(MORE)