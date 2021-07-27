KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,650 UP 30
TaekwangInd 1,099,000 UP 5,000
LG Corp. 96,500 0
KAL 30,400 UP 450
POSCO CHEMICAL 152,500 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 17,900 UP 100
L&L 13,650 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 73,900 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,400 UP 1,200
Shinsegae 272,500 UP 1,500
Nongshim 321,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 90,800 DN 200
Hyosung 118,000 UP 500
LOTTE 37,850 0
GCH Corp 32,350 DN 600
LotteChilsung 135,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,000 UP 50
POSCO 364,500 UP 10,500
DB INSURANCE 54,300 DN 800
SamsungElec 78,500 DN 300
NHIS 12,650 0
DongwonInd 249,500 UP 1,500
SK Discovery 49,250 DN 50
LS 72,800 UP 2,300
GC Corp 301,500 DN 10,500
GS E&C 44,000 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 760,000 UP 23,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 DN 20
SKC 164,000 UP 3,000
GS Retail 35,800 UP 600
Hanssem 121,500 DN 1,500
Ottogi 533,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 274,500 DN 8,500
IlyangPharm 33,550 DN 150
F&F Holdings 37,350 0
MERITZ SECU 4,900 UP 5
HtlShilla 93,700 UP 500
Hanmi Science 74,300 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 186,000 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
(Olympics) Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo reaches 200m freestyle final, 1st S. Korean in 9 years