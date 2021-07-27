YUNGJIN PHARM 5,650 UP 30

TaekwangInd 1,099,000 UP 5,000

LG Corp. 96,500 0

KAL 30,400 UP 450

POSCO CHEMICAL 152,500 DN 2,000

BoryungPharm 17,900 UP 100

L&L 13,650 DN 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 73,900 DN 1,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 53,400 UP 1,200

Shinsegae 272,500 UP 1,500

Nongshim 321,000 UP 2,000

SGBC 90,800 DN 200

Hyosung 118,000 UP 500

LOTTE 37,850 0

GCH Corp 32,350 DN 600

LotteChilsung 135,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,000 UP 50

POSCO 364,500 UP 10,500

DB INSURANCE 54,300 DN 800

SamsungElec 78,500 DN 300

NHIS 12,650 0

DongwonInd 249,500 UP 1,500

SK Discovery 49,250 DN 50

LS 72,800 UP 2,300

GC Corp 301,500 DN 10,500

GS E&C 44,000 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 760,000 UP 23,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 DN 20

SKC 164,000 UP 3,000

GS Retail 35,800 UP 600

Hanssem 121,500 DN 1,500

Ottogi 533,000 DN 3,000

KPIC 274,500 DN 8,500

IlyangPharm 33,550 DN 150

F&F Holdings 37,350 0

MERITZ SECU 4,900 UP 5

HtlShilla 93,700 UP 500

Hanmi Science 74,300 DN 700

SamsungElecMech 186,000 UP 4,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0

