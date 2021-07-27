KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 538,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiMipoDock 81,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 63,000 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 54,700 DN 100
S-Oil 98,400 UP 1,700
LG Innotek 231,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 268,500 DN 2,500
HMM 41,450 UP 850
HYUNDAI WIA 97,200 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 213,500 DN 1,000
KSOE 130,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 271,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,900 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,300 0
OCI 120,000 UP 2,500
S-1 81,800 DN 600
SKTelecom 304,000 DN 4,000
SNT MOTIV 65,800 DN 400
HyundaiElev 52,300 UP 2,400
SAMSUNG SDS 185,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,400 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 6,750 DN 30
Hanon Systems 15,900 DN 50
SK 271,500 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 63,200 DN 1,300
Handsome 39,300 UP 400
Asiana Airlines 18,050 UP 200
COWAY 85,000 DN 2,500
ZINUS 100,500 0
Hanchem 278,000 DN 5,000
DWS 44,250 DN 600
KEPCO 24,750 DN 150
SamsungSecu 43,900 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 16,700 UP 500
IBK 10,350 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 0
DONGSUH 30,300 UP 300
SamsungEng 23,850 UP 950
SAMSUNG C&T 138,500 UP 2,500
PanOcean 7,700 UP 250
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
(Olympics) Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo reaches 200m freestyle final, 1st S. Korean in 9 years