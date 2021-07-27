Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 July 27, 2021

SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 24,200 DN 850
KT 33,250 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 19,700 0
LG Uplus 14,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,600 UP 100
KT&G 82,600 0
DHICO 22,950 UP 150
Doosanfc 48,950 UP 100
LG Display 22,500 UP 50
Kangwonland 26,000 UP 300
NAVER 452,000 0
Kakao 148,000 UP 500
NCsoft 806,000 DN 17,000
KIWOOM 119,000 UP 500
DSME 32,800 UP 100
DSINFRA 16,350 0
DWEC 7,300 UP 110
DongwonF&B 212,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 42,650 DN 300
LGH&H 1,476,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 835,000 UP 18,000
KEPCO E&C 54,100 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,100 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,800 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 163,000 0
Celltrion 263,500 DN 500
Huchems 24,500 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,000 UP 500
KIH 98,900 DN 6,100
LOTTE Himart 35,200 DN 350
GS 43,550 UP 400
CJ CGV 30,600 UP 1,100
LIG Nex1 44,000 UP 350
Fila Holdings 52,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 203,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,150 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,425 UP 20
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
