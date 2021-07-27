KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 24,200 DN 850
KT 33,250 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 19,700 0
LG Uplus 14,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,600 UP 100
KT&G 82,600 0
DHICO 22,950 UP 150
Doosanfc 48,950 UP 100
LG Display 22,500 UP 50
Kangwonland 26,000 UP 300
NAVER 452,000 0
Kakao 148,000 UP 500
NCsoft 806,000 DN 17,000
KIWOOM 119,000 UP 500
DSME 32,800 UP 100
DSINFRA 16,350 0
DWEC 7,300 UP 110
DongwonF&B 212,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 42,650 DN 300
LGH&H 1,476,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 835,000 UP 18,000
KEPCO E&C 54,100 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,100 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,800 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 163,000 0
Celltrion 263,500 DN 500
Huchems 24,500 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,000 UP 500
KIH 98,900 DN 6,100
LOTTE Himart 35,200 DN 350
GS 43,550 UP 400
CJ CGV 30,600 UP 1,100
LIG Nex1 44,000 UP 350
Fila Holdings 52,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 203,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,150 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,425 UP 20
(MORE)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo reaches 200m freestyle final, 1st S. Korean in 9 years