KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 237,000 UP 3,000
FOOSUNG 13,000 DN 850
SK Innovation 259,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 39,600 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 52,100 UP 300
Hansae 21,450 0
LX HAUSYS 100,500 UP 800
Youngone Corp 40,000 UP 150
CSWIND 83,200 UP 100
GKL 16,000 0
KOLON IND 81,400 DN 200
HanmiPharm 326,500 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,500 UP 30
emart 166,500 UP 6,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY491 50 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 56,100 UP 900
HANJINKAL 66,800 UP 600
DoubleUGames 62,300 DN 100
CUCKOO 125,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 128,500 DN 500
MANDO 61,500 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 908,000 UP 14,000
INNOCEAN 62,100 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 46,900 UP 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 UP 150
Netmarble 138,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68200 UP200
ORION 117,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,950 UP 100
BGF Retail 162,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 246,500 0
HDC-OP 31,000 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 876,000 UP 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 597,000 DN 7,000
SKBS 162,500 UP 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 UP 100
HYBE 298,500 DN 500
SK ie technology 228,500 DN 1,000
DL E&C 146,500 UP 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,700 UP 50
