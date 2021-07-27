Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal

All News 16:15 July 27, 2021

TOKYO, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean double archery gold medalist Kim Je-deok lost his bid for an unprecedented third gold medal Tuesday, as he took an early exit from the individual event.

Kim lost to Florian Unruh of Germany by the set score of 7-3 in the round of 32.

Archers each shoot three arrows per set. A set win is worth two points and a tie is good for one point. The first to six points is the winner.

Kim Je-deok of South Korea reacts to his loss to Florian Unruh of Germany in the round of 32 in the men's individual archery event at the Tokyo Olympics at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

Kim won the first set with a perfect score of 30 but didn't win another set.

The two archers each bagged a point after both shot 27s in the second set. Unruh then beat Kim 28-27 in the third set to draw even in the set score at 3-3. The German claimed the next set with a 27-26 edge, and clinched the upset victory with a 29-28 win in the fifth set.

Kim had earlier won gold medals in the mixed team and then the men's team events. The mixed team event made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, and the 17-year-old Kim was trying to become the first archer ever to win three gold medals in a single Olympics.

An San, who worked with Kim to take the mixed team gold and then captured the women's team gold, also has a chance to grab three gold medals. An's individual competition begins Thursday in the round of 64.

Kim Je-deok of South Korea competes in the round of 64 of the men's individual archery event against Areneo David of Malawi at the Tokyo Olympics at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!