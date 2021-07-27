Seoul experiences tropical nights for full week
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul experienced tropical nights for seven consecutive days, with the heat wave expected to continue until early next month at least, the state weather agency said Tuesday.
A tropical night occurs when the temperature does not fall below 25 C during the nighttime.
Seoul, other large cities, some coastal areas and Jeju Island experienced the phenomenon between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
That meant tropical nights continued in Seoul for seven days straight, in Incheon, west of Seoul, for 10, on the southern island of Jeju for nine and in the southeastern city of Busan for eight, the KMA said.
In total, Seoul has experienced 12 tropical nights this year, while Incheon had 14, Busan 13 and Jeju 20.
The KMA forecast rain nationwide on Saturday, followed by more rain in parts of eastern Gangwon Province next Monday and Tuesday, but no letup in the sweltering heat until at least early August, with the maximum temperature hovering around 35 C.
Lee Myong-in, who heads the Heatwave Research Center at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, said the heat wave can be attributed to high atmospheric pressure from Tibet trapping hot air over South Korea more than usual.
The phenomenon has led to the formation of a "heat dome" over the country, leading to more days of extreme heat than the average year, but likely fewer than in 2018, when the country experienced its hottest summer, Lee said during an online seminar with reporters.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo reaches 200m freestyle final, 1st S. Korean in 9 years