Samsung Biologics Q2 net income up 133.6 pct to 121.5 bln won
All News 16:28 July 27, 2021
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 121.5 billion won (US$105.7 million), up 133.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 166.8 billion won, up 105.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 34 percent to 412.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 53.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(4th LD) U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo reaches 200m freestyle final, 1st S. Korean in 9 years