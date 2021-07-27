Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
Variant cases top 6,000, delta variant infections piling up amid 4th wave of pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed 1,412 more cases of four major contagious variants of the new coronavirus over the past week, including 1,242 cases of the highly transmissible delta variant, health authorities said Tuesday.
The caseload of such infections reached 6,016 here, with the number of delta cases first reported in India tallied at 2,983, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
S. Korea reports nearly 800 breakthrough infections, half of them with Janssen vaccine
SEOUL -- South Korea has reported nearly 800 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 even after being administered with the full-dose vaccine regimen here, health authorities said Tuesday.
Of more than 5.5 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, 779 were breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Rival parties welcome restoration of communication lines between two Koreas
SEOUL-- Rival parties welcomed the restoration of cross-border communication lines between Seoul and Pyongyang on Tuesday, voicing hope for a breakthrough in inter-Korean relations.
Cheong Wa Dae announced earlier in the day that Seoul and Pyongyang were resuming communications via their direct hotlines as a result of an agreement between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The cross-border communication lines were cut off by the North in June last year in protest against South Korean activists' sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the communist nation.
Moon bestows state medals on 2 U.N. veterans of Korean War
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday awarded state medals to two United Nations Forces veterans who fought for South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War in recognition of their sacrifice and devotion, the presidential office said.
Late Catholic priest and U.S. Army chaplain Emil J. Kapaun was given the Taegeuk Order of Military Merit, the highest decoration for outstanding military service, on the occasion of the 71st U.N. Forces Participation Day, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Seoul stocks rebound on strong corporate earnings
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Tuesday as investor sentiment improved on optimism for strong corporate earnings despite the spreading new coronavirus pandemic. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.58 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 3,232.53 points.
Samsung SDI Q2 net jumps sixfold on strong EV battery sales, hints at U.S. factory
SEOUL -- South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. said Tuesday its second-quarter earnings jumped nearly sixfold on solid demand for electric vehicle (EV) battery products, hinting at a new battery factory in the United States in the near future to meet growing demand in the world's most important automobile market.
Its net profit reached 288.3 billion won (US$250.5 million) in the April-June period, up from 47.7 million won a year earlier, Samsung SDI said in a regulatory filing.
GM Korea workers reject company's wage offer
SEOUL -- Unionized workers at GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., voted against the company's wage proposals for the year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Tuesday.
Last week, the company and its union tentatively agreed on an increase of 30,000 won (US$26) in monthly base pay and a one-off bonus of 4.5 million won per person.
Seoul experiences tropical nights for full week
SEOUL -- Seoul experienced tropical nights for seven consecutive days, with the heat wave expected to continue until early next month at least, the state weather agency said Tuesday.
A tropical night occurs when the temperature does not fall below 25 C during the nighttime.
UNC chief vows 'unwavering' commitment to alliance on armistice anniversary
SEOUL -- New United Nations Command (UNC) Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera on Tuesday vowed an "unwavering" commitment to the security of the Korean Peninsula, saying that the alliance has "what it takes to fight and win on the most dangerous piece of ground."
LaCamera made the remarks during a ceremony held at a U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, to mark the 68th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice agreement, saying that permanent peace remains "elusive."
