(Olympics) S. Korea wins silver in women's team epee fencing
By Yoo Jee-ho
CHIBA, Japan, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured silver in the women's team epee fencing at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, the country's first epee team medal in nine years.
Choi In-jeong, Kang Young-mi, Song Sera and Lee Hye-in lost to Estonia 36-32 at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, east of Tokyo.
This is South Korea's second silver medal in this event. The country also picked up silver at the 2012 Olympics, and Choi was also on that team.
South Korea managed just one bronze medal from the individual portion of fencing at these Olympic Games. In the women's individual epee event on Saturday, Choi and Kang both lost in the round of 32 and Song was gone after the round of 16.
But the trio, joined by Lee, regrouped for the team event, and took down the United States and China in succession before running into Estonia and losing in the final.
