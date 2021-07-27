Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) (Olympics) Lee Da-bin wins silver in women's taekwondo

All News 22:12 July 27, 2021

(ATTN: ADDS details, photos)
By Yoo Jee-ho

CHIBA, Japan, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Lee Da-bin grabbed the silver medal in her first Olympic taekwondo appearance on Tuesday, winning the women's +67kg title on the last day of the taekwondo competition.

Lee lost to Milica Mandic of Serbia 10-7 in the gold medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, east of Tokyo.

Her loss ensured that South Korea, the birthplace of taekwondo, will leave the Tokyo Olympics without a gold medal from the martial art. The country won two bronze medals in taekwondo, Jang Jun in the men's 58kg on Saturday and In Kyo-don in the men's +80kg earlier Tuesday.

Until this year, South Korea had never been shut out of gold medals in taekwondo since it was added to the Olympics in 2000.

Lee Da-bin of South Korea (R) fights Milica Mandic of Serbia in the final of the women's +67kg taekwondo event at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

Lee went down 5-0 barely 30 seconds into the match, after Mandic landed a kick to Lee's head and then to her body.

Lee got three points back with the combination of her kick to the body and a "gam-jeom," or a penalty point, assessed to Mandic. The Serb still led 6-3 entering Round 3.

Lee Da-bin of South Korea (L) gives a thumbs-up sign to Milica Mandic of Serbia after losing to Mandic in the final of the women's +67kg taekwondo event at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

A minute into the final period, Lee got in a one-point punch, and a two-point kick to the body with 42 seconds left knotted the score at 6-6.

Mandic scored four points in succession over the next 35 seconds, and a late penalty did nothing to spoil Mandic's first Olympic gold.

Lee Da-bin of South Korea reacts to her loss to Milica Mandic of Serbia in the final of the women's +67kg taekwondo event at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!