(LEAD) (Olympics) Lee Da-bin wins silver in women's taekwondo
By Yoo Jee-ho
CHIBA, Japan, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Lee Da-bin grabbed the silver medal in her first Olympic taekwondo appearance on Tuesday, winning the women's +67kg title on the last day of the taekwondo competition.
Lee lost to Milica Mandic of Serbia 10-7 in the gold medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, east of Tokyo.
Her loss ensured that South Korea, the birthplace of taekwondo, will leave the Tokyo Olympics without a gold medal from the martial art. The country won two bronze medals in taekwondo, Jang Jun in the men's 58kg on Saturday and In Kyo-don in the men's +80kg earlier Tuesday.
Until this year, South Korea had never been shut out of gold medals in taekwondo since it was added to the Olympics in 2000.
Lee went down 5-0 barely 30 seconds into the match, after Mandic landed a kick to Lee's head and then to her body.
Lee got three points back with the combination of her kick to the body and a "gam-jeom," or a penalty point, assessed to Mandic. The Serb still led 6-3 entering Round 3.
A minute into the final period, Lee got in a one-point punch, and a two-point kick to the body with 42 seconds left knotted the score at 6-6.
Mandic scored four points in succession over the next 35 seconds, and a late penalty did nothing to spoil Mandic's first Olympic gold.
