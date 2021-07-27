(Olympics) Fencing and taekwondo deliver 3 medals, as no archery means no gold
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's gold medal streak ended at three days, as two silver medals and one bronze medal came from fencing and taekwondo on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.
On a day when there was no archery medal event, the women's epee fencing team and Lee Da-bin in women's taekwondo came up just short of a gold medal. Another taekwondo athlete, In Kyo-don, got the day's lone bronze.
The fencing team of Choi In-jeong, Kang Young-mi, Song Sera and Lee Hye-in lost to Estonia 36-32 in the final at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, just east of Tokyo.
It was South Korea's second epee team medal, following the first one from nine years ago.
Next door at Makuhari Messe Hall A, Lee Da-bin grabbed silver in the women's +63kg. Her loss to Milica Mandic of Serbia meant South Korea has been shut out of an Olympic taekwondo gold medal for the first time.
Earlier in the day, In Kyo-don took bronze in the men's +80kg category in his Olympic debut.
There was some buzz from Tokyo Aquatic Centre in the morning, when the 18-year-old South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo finished seventh in the men's 200m freestyle final.
Hwang led the pack at the 150m mark before running out of steam. He was the first South Korean swimmer in an Olympic final since Park Tae-hwan in 2012.
With one star on the rise, another found himself on the way down.
Pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh finished his fifth and likely final Olympics on Tuesday without a medal. He and teammate Choo Ga-eun didn't make it past the qualification round of the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
They finished the first qualification phase in ninth place with 575 points, while only the top eight moved on to the next qualification stage. Haniyeh Rostamiyan and Javad Foroughi of Iran also finished with 575 points but had more shots in the center of the target, 18-13.
The teen archery sensation Kim Je-deok, who has won two gold medals here, came back down to Earth a bit on Tuesday. He lost to Florian Unruh of Germany by the set score of 7-3 in the round of 32 in the individual event, thus losing a chance to become the first archer ever to win three gold medals in a single Olympics.
After four days of competition, South Korea is in sixth place in the medal race with three gold, two silver and five bronze medals.
The host Japan is leading the way with 10 gold medals, one ahead of the United States and China.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
