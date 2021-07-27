(Olympics) medal standings
All News 23:39 July 27, 2021
TOKYO, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Tuesday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Japan 10 3 5 18
2 U.S. 9 8 8 25
3 China 9 5 7 21
4 *ROC 7 7 4 18
5 Britain 4 5 4 13
6 South Korea 3 2 5 10
7 Australia 3 1 5 9
8 Canada 2 3 3 8
9 France 2 2 3 7
10 Germany 2 0 3 5
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
