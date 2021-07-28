Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- South, North Korea restore communication lines; leaders express hope for improving relations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon, Kim exchanged personal letters; inter-Korean communication channels reopened (Kookmin Daily)
-- Two Koreas reactivate communication hotlines (Donga Ilbo)
-- South, North Korea restore communication channels (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prospects of Washington-Pyongyang dialogue raised as inter-Korean communications reopen (Segye Times)
-- Inter-Korean hotlines restored, summit reportedly being sought within Moon's term (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cross-border communications restored, prospects of summit raised (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Direct communication lines between South, North Korea reopen after 413 days (Hankyoreh)
-- Inter-Korean hotlines reopened on armistice anniversary (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Inter-Korean communication lines restored in 13 months (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- South, North Korea reopen direct hotlines after 13 months (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- South, North restore four hotlines (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hotlines restored between 2 Koreas (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Pyongyang restore cross-border communication lines (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea