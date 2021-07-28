(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 28)

After pushing and pulling over how many should receive relief money, the party, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the presidential office agreed last month to pay relief checks to those in the bottom 80 percent income bracket. Then, double-income and one-person households just above the boundary line lashed out at being excluded from the relief program. Surprised at their anger, the party included them, expanding the pool of recipients to 88 percent. Now not only those people just above the new boundary but also those in the 12 percent range are seething in anger. Eventually, a deformed criteria of 88 percent came into being. The unprincipled judgment standard split people.