(Olympics) schedule-Day 7
TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Friday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All times are local.
- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Women's individual event, round of 16 (9:30 a.m.)
- Athletics (Olympic Stadium)
Men's high jump, qualification (9:15 a.m.)
- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Women's singles, quarterfinals (9 a.m. / 3:30 p.m.)
Mixed doubles, bronze medal match and final (9 a.m. / 3:30 p.m.)
Men's doubles, semifinals (3:30 p.m.)
- Boxing (Kokugikan Arena)
Women's lightweight, round of 16 (11 a.m. / 5 p.m.)
- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Women's 3m springboard, heats (3 p.m.)
- Fencing (Makuhari Messe Hall B)
Men's team epee, round of 16 (10 a.m.)
- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Men's second round (7:30 a.m.)
- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Women's +78kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
Men's +100kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Women's 25m pistol, rapid fire and final (9 a.m. / 2 p.m.)
- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 50m freestyle, heats (7 p.m.)
(END)
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Ward office moves to close controversial church for breaking COVID-19 rules