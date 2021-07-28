LG Display swings to profits in Q2
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 423.8 billion won (US$368.5 million), shifting from a loss of 503.8 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 701.1 billion, compared with a loss of 517 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 31.3 percent to 6.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
