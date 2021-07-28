Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 28, 2021
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 36/27 Cloudy 10
Incheon 33/27 Cloudy 0
Suwon 36/26 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 20
Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 36/23 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 20
Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 33/25 Sunny 0
Daegu 34/24 Heavy Rain 60
Busan 31/25 Cloudy 10
(END)
