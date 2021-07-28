Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 36/27 Cloudy 10

Incheon 33/27 Cloudy 0

Suwon 36/26 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 20

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 36/23 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 20

Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 33/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 34/24 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 31/25 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!