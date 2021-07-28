Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna will resume provisions of COVID-19 vaccines to South Korea next week, the prime minister said Wednesday, following a delay due to an issue linked to the company's vaccine production.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the company's vaccine supply resumption plan at an interagency COVID-19 response meeting, explaining that health officials discussed the matter with Moderna officials late Tuesday through a video conference.
The government said Tuesday that Moderna provided notification late last week of an unidentified issue with the U.S. firm's vaccine production plans, with the shipments initially set to arrive late this month having been delayed to August.
In December, the government signed a deal with Moderna to buy its vaccine for 20 million people, with the 40 million doses agreed to be delivered in successive batches starting in the second quarter of this year.
Kim also said health authorities will announce a readjustment to the public vaccine campaign Friday in light of the Moderna supply delay.
The prime minister stressed the need to further strengthen virus response measures in the coming days, noting that the "expansion of COVID-19 is showing no signs of abating despite a series of measures nationwide."
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea