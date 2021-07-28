Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Koreas hold daily liaison phone call after restoring communication lines

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South and North Korea held their daily liaison phone call on Wednesday, the unification ministry said, a day after Pyongyang restored inter-Korean communication lines after a 13-month suspension.

Four hotlines were restored Tuesday after the North cut them off in June last year in protest of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets coming in from the South. At the time, the North also blew up a joint liaison office in anger as well.

On Wednesday, the two sides held phone calls via liaison and military hotlines.

"Calls between South and North Korea proceeded as usual at 9 a.m.," the unification ministry said.

The two sides are supposed to hold regular phone calls twice a day, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, North Korean media outlets for the domestic audience have stayed silent on the restored hotlines, though the official Korean Central News Agency, which is geared toward a global audience, carried a report on the news.

As of Wednesday morning, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, and other state-run broadcasters have not carried any report on the restoration of the lines.

This photo, provided by the unification ministry, shows a South Korean liaison officer talking to his North Korean counterpart at the Seoul bureau of their joint liaison office on July 27, 2021. After a 13-month suspension, the two Koreas restored cross-border communication lines that Pyongyang severed last year in protest of propaganda leaflets coming in from the South. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

