Trade terms fall for 3rd month in June
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade fell for the third consecutive month in June due to a rise in prices of imported goods, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods -- a gauge of trade terms -- declined 3.7 percent last month from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The figure is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports. The base year is 2015, with a benchmark index of 100.
Last month, the index for customs-cleared export prices went up 15.7 percent from the previous year, marking the eighth straight month of increase.
The index for import prices rose 11 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea