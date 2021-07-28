Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai E&C wins 173 bln-won airport terminal deal in Peru

All News 11:08 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Wednesday it has received a 173 billion-won (US$150 million) deal as part of a larger project to build an airport terminal in Peru in the next four years.

Hyundai E&C is part of a multinational consortium, along with companies from China and Mexico, that obtained the 493 billion-won Chinchero international airport project, the company said in a statement.

The new airport terminal will be capable of handling 5.7 million passengers a year in Chinchero, 15 kilometers northwest of the Cuzco airport, and will offer easy access to Machu Picchu, the sprawling 15th-century Incan capital high in the Andes Mountains, it said.

This image provided by Hyundai E&C shows the Chinchero airport to be built in the next four years. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai E&C #Peru deal
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!