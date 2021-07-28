Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q2 net income up 413.4 pct to 234.6 bln won
All News 13:40 July 28, 2021
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 234.6 billion won (US$203 million), up 413.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 339.3 billion won, up 230.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 40.6 percent to 2.47 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
