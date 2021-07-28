Number of SME employees rises for 4th month in June
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The number of workers hired by South Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rose for the fourth straight month in June amid an economic recovery, a report showed Wednesday.
Local SMEs with fewer than 300 employees had a combined workforce of 24.83 million in June, up 438,000 from a year earlier, according to the report from the Korea Small Business Institute.
June marks the fourth consecutive month that the number of SME employees has grown from a year earlier.
Industrial sectors, such as health, social welfare services, construction and education services, reported gains, while manufacturing, as well as wholesale and retail, saw declines.
June's increase came amid a strong recovery of domestic demand in the face of the prolonged COVID-19 crisis.
South Korea's gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, after a 1.7 percent expansion in the first quarter. In particular, private consumption swelled 3.5 percent on-quarter.
Meanwhile, the number of self-employed people expanded by 29,000 from a year earlier to 5.58 million in June, marking the first on-year increase in 16 months.
The report also showed local SMEs' exports came to US$10.2 billion in June, up 30.9 percent from the same month a year earlier.
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea