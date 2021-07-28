Amorepacific Group Q2 net income up 2,700 pct to 142.8 bln won
All News 13:48 July 28, 2021
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 142.8 billion won (US$123.5 million), up 2,700 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 104.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 36.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 10.4 percent to 1.3 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea