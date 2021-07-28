Hyundai Development Q2 net profit down 22.1 pct to 78.8 bln won
All News 13:56 July 28, 2021
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 78.8 billion won (US$68.2 million), down 22.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 104.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 147.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 15.1 percent to 812.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 11.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
-
Delta variant becoming dominant strain of COVID-19 in S. Korea