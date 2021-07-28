Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) (Olympics) Moon congratulates epee fencing team, taekwondo players on Olympic medals

All News 21:50 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent congratulatory messages Wednesday to the members of South Korea's female epee fencing team and two taekwondo players for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Moon pointed out that the fencing squad has proved its world's best-level ability by securing silver again the previous day after doing the same during the 2012 London Olympics.

"Thank you for bringing joy to the people," Moon wrote in his message for each member of the contingent -- Kang Young-mi, Choi In-jeong, Song Sera and Lee Hye-in. The message was posted on the president's social media accounts as well.

South Korean fencers -- Choi In-jeong (from L), Kang Young-mi, Lee Hye-in and Song Sera -- pose with their Olympic wreath-shaped rings after winning the silver medal in the women's epee fencing team event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, Japan, on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

In a message to the sabre fencing team of Kim Jung-hwan, Gu Bon-gil, Oh Sang-uk and Kim Jun-ho who took down Italy in the men's gold medal match, the president said their win helped cool the heat of the summer night.

Moon also congratulated two taekwondo players -- Lee Da-bin and In Kyo-don -- on capturing medals.

Lee, who snatched a silver medal in the women's +67kg in her first Olympics, has demonstrated South Korea's commanding position as the birthplace of taekwondo, the president noted.

In a message to In Kyo-don, the bronze medal winner in the men's +80kg event, Moon described his feat as more valuable in that it was achieved following his fight against cancer.

Lee Da-bin of South Korea (L) fights Milica Mandic of Serbia in the final of the women's +67kg taekwondo event at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)
In Kyo-don of South Korea poses for a commemorative photo after winning bronze in the men's +80kg taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #Olympics
Issue Keywords
