Genomictree to raise 5 bln won via stock sale
All News 14:27 July 28, 2021
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Genomictree Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 5 billion won(US$4.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 341,297 common shares at a price of 14,650 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
