KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 1,107,000 UP 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,030 UP 40
AmoreG 60,000 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 222,500 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 9,280 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 130,000 0
BukwangPharm 20,450 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,200 DN 1,800
KCC 329,000 UP 6,500
SKBP 120,000 DN 2,000
Daewoong 36,600 UP 600
SamyangFood 89,900 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,200 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 464,000 DN 6,500
LG Corp. 95,900 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 153,000 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,610 DN 40
BoryungPharm 17,650 DN 250
L&L 13,550 DN 100
Shinsegae 271,500 DN 1,000
KAL 30,150 DN 250
Nongshim 322,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 90,100 DN 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,600 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,100 UP 700
DB HiTek 61,800 DN 1,500
CJ 100,500 0
JWPHARMA 28,600 DN 50
LX INT 30,850 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 2,610 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,650 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 21,250 0
Daesang 27,050 DN 200
SKNetworks 6,220 UP 20
ORION Holdings 16,600 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 115,000 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 39,700 UP 1,300
HITEJINRO 34,450 DN 100
Yuhan 61,700 0
CJ LOGISTICS 181,000 DN 1,500
