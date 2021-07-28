KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DOOSAN 99,300 DN 500
DL 77,300 DN 800
SK hynix 114,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 691,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,100 DN 100
KIA CORP. 86,100 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 55,400 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,600 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 216,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,650 DN 400
Kogas 35,850 UP 100
Hanwha 30,100 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 0
Doosanfc 48,900 DN 50
DHICO 22,550 DN 400
HYBE 299,000 UP 500
LOTTE 37,900 UP 50
GCH Corp 31,600 DN 750
LotteChilsung 136,000 UP 1,000
Hyosung 120,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,050 UP 50
POSCO 367,500 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 55,800 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 79,200 UP 700
NHIS 12,850 UP 200
DongwonInd 248,000 DN 1,500
SK Discovery 49,600 UP 350
LS 72,900 UP 100
GC Corp 291,500 DN 10,000
GS E&C 44,800 UP 800
GS Retail 35,600 DN 200
Ottogi 528,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 267,000 DN 7,500
IlyangPharm 33,200 DN 350
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,070 UP 100
SKC 159,500 DN 4,500
F&F Holdings 37,500 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 759,000 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 4,950 UP 50
HtlShilla 93,600 DN 100
(MORE)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
(News Focus) Hotline restoration raises hopes for inter-Korean summit, resumption of nuclear talks
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome