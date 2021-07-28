DOOSAN 99,300 DN 500

DL 77,300 DN 800

SK hynix 114,000 DN 2,000

Youngpoong 691,000 UP 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,100 DN 100

KIA CORP. 86,100 DN 300

HyundaiEng&Const 55,400 UP 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,600 DN 700

SamsungF&MIns 216,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,650 DN 400

Kogas 35,850 UP 100

Hanwha 30,100 0

WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 0

Doosanfc 48,900 DN 50

DHICO 22,550 DN 400

HYBE 299,000 UP 500

LOTTE 37,900 UP 50

GCH Corp 31,600 DN 750

LotteChilsung 136,000 UP 1,000

Hyosung 120,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,050 UP 50

POSCO 367,500 UP 3,000

DB INSURANCE 55,800 UP 1,500

SamsungElec 79,200 UP 700

NHIS 12,850 UP 200

DongwonInd 248,000 DN 1,500

SK Discovery 49,600 UP 350

LS 72,900 UP 100

GC Corp 291,500 DN 10,000

GS E&C 44,800 UP 800

GS Retail 35,600 DN 200

Ottogi 528,000 DN 5,000

KPIC 267,000 DN 7,500

IlyangPharm 33,200 DN 350

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,070 UP 100

SKC 159,500 DN 4,500

F&F Holdings 37,500 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 759,000 DN 1,000

MERITZ SECU 4,950 UP 50

HtlShilla 93,600 DN 100

(MORE)